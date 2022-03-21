Roswell to host recruitment fair for Fulton County elections workers

Roswell will host a recruitment fair for local residents interested in temporary Fulton County elections positions.
The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections is looking to recruit poll workers for advance voting and Election Day voting as well as other temporary support positions.
The fair will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 26 at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street, Roswell. Representatives from the elections board will be available to provide information on the positions, training and pay.
Positions include clerk, compliance officer, assistant poll manager, poll manager, line manager, a technician to help with equipment, warehouse worker, courier and other duties.
Poll workers are paid a set rate of pay and a fee for training. Workers do not have to be residents of Fulton County.
This year, voters will vote for governor, the U.S. Senate and more offices.
The voter registration deadline is April 25. Early voting for primary elections begins May 2. Primary election day is May 24, with runoffs on June 21 if needed.
The general election is Nov. 8.
For more details on poll worker positions and to apply visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/pollworker.
