Roswell to hold public meetings on FY2023 budget

The city began planning in January 2022 for the budget which will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

Currently the city anticipates revenues for FY 2023 at $177 million for all funds. This is an increase of $30 million from the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the economic recovery. Roswell also proposes increase in Occupation Tax, Stormwater Fees, Solid Waste Fees, Water Fees, and other minor adjustments to revenue.