X

Roswell to create task force for proposed Canton Street closure

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Roswell city council gave the go-ahead for the creation of goals and objectives for a Canton Street task force that will study whether to close a portion of the street to vehicular traffic on weekends.

But there is conflict among elected officials on whether the city is moving too fast on an issue that many of the businesses in the popular entertainment district oppose without the city first constructing a parking garage and making other preparations.

Mayor Kurt Wilson wants to close Canton to vehicular traffic from Highway 9/Magnolia Street to East Alley including Elizabeth Way.

During a City Council committee meeting Tuesday, Wilson said the narrative that he’s rushing the process is “political fodder.” Wilson has been the leading proponent of the closure, and business owners have accused the mayor of lacking transparency in pushing the plan forward.

“I find it’s selling something that’s not really true. So I really wish it would stop,” Wilson said.

City Council approved a deadline of next Tuesday for staff to deliver guidelines and criteria for the proposed task force. About half of the council members plan to be on vacation next week.

“I don’t understand the rush for that to be next week versus the next committee meeting,” Councilman Peter Vanstrom said. “I’m a little confused again. I feel (there’s) this urgency to move this thing along.”

ExploreCanton Street business owners ask for delay in road closure, say trust is broken

Moves to transform Canton into a promenade has riled business owners and residents. It’s also creating friction between Wilson and two councilmembers — Vanstrom and Sarah Beeson — who were excluded from the mayor’s initial conversations about the closure.

“... We can’t not address the elephant in the room that this was a very, very quick process,” Beeson said. The councilwoman added that she learned in mid-April that the road closure could start Memorial Day weekend.

Jenna Aronowitz, spokesperson for 22 establishments on Canton Street and co-owner of 1920 Tavern, said in a statement that businesses owners and residents expect to be on the task force.

“This needs to be done slowly and carefully,” Aronowitz said of the planning process for closing the road. “… Don’t even consider closing Canton without first addressing parking and traffic downtown.”

Councilwoman Lee Hills says a sense of urgency on the Canton Street project is a good thing.

“My push is a rush, because I would like to move on with this and not hold up the merchants … and not have merchants sitting in turmoil,” she said.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

The Jolt: Ron DeSantis gets first major endorsement in Georgia 6h ago

Yelp: Nation’s best burger comes from unlikely restaurant in Atlanta
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE | Police: Murder-suicide suspected after 2 found dead in Gwinnett driveway
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

To Republicans’ delight, Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor defies her party
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

To Republicans’ delight, Georgia Rep. Mesha Mainor defies her party
5h ago

Credit: University System of Georgia

Finalist chosen to be next University of North Georgia president
9m ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Milton

Milton seeking $500,000 grant to upgrade Milton City Park
2h ago
Milton to repair water damage at Bell Memorial Park
20h ago
Johns Creek vitality advisory committee defining goals
Featured

Credit: Trammell Crow Company

Georgia Tech center aims to be catalyst for life science and biomedical sector
22h ago
Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top