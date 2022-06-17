ajc logo
X

Roswell to consider new car wash

The Roswell Design Review Board will discuss a proposed car wash at their next meeting July 5. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Roswell Design Review Board will discuss a proposed car wash at their next meeting July 5. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

The Roswell Design Review Board recently tabled a discussion for a proposed car wash at 10469, 10471 and 10473 Alpharetta St.

The proposed Wash Factory Express Roswell would combine three lots into one, demolish the existing buildings, and construct a 4,725-square foot car wash with concrete paved parking lot, 30 vacuums, employee parking, plus two 10′foot by 10-foot pads for amenities, a public driveway and open space.

The proposal also states there are 22 existing trees on the lot with plans to remove 21 and replace them with 18 new trees to improve the landscaping. The new trees will be a combination of crepe myrtles, red maples, pines, a Yaupon holly, one cherry and one oak.

The Roswell Design Review Board is tasked with making sure development plans comply with community design and development policies established by the city in its Comprehensive Plan and applicable design guidelines. They review initial designs and final designs for all development within its jurisdiction except for detached, fee simple and single-family residences.

The Design Review Board will next address the request on July 5.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Runoff will decide already contentious DeKalb County commission race
Kennesaw councilman resigns after city issues permit to Confederate souvenir shop
6h ago
Tony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years
22h ago
Fox News accused in lawsuit of trying to influence Georgia congressional race
4h ago
Fox News accused in lawsuit of trying to influence Georgia congressional race
4h ago
Hank Jr. unleashes Thunderhead Hawkins on bawdy blues record
2h ago
The Latest
Roswell features Grammy-nominated musician during Juneteenth weekend of events
Alpharetta hires janitorial services for parks and rec
Alpharetta plans free rain barrel workshop
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
9h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top