Roswell to consider new car wash

The proposed Wash Factory Express Roswell would combine three lots into one, demolish the existing buildings, and construct a 4,725-square foot car wash with concrete paved parking lot, 30 vacuums, employee parking, plus two 10′foot by 10-foot pads for amenities, a public driveway and open space.

The proposal also states there are 22 existing trees on the lot with plans to remove 21 and replace them with 18 new trees to improve the landscaping. The new trees will be a combination of crepe myrtles, red maples, pines, a Yaupon holly, one cherry and one oak.