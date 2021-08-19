Roswell to connect multi-use trail along Houze Road from Hembree to Saddle Creek Drive

This project will construct an 8-foot-wide multi-use trail from Hembree Road to Saddle Creek Drive on the eastern side of Houze Road, approximately 1,700 feet long. This will add 0.32 miles of trail to the network and provide multi-modal connection to Hembree Park, Hembree Springs Elementary School and Elkins Pointe Middle School from Saddle Creek.

This sidewalk project was initially considered during design of the Hembree Road at Houze Road roundabout. Georgia Department of Transportation also encouraged the city to do this project as part of their approval of the pedestrian crossing project at Saddle Creek entrance.