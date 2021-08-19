ajc logo
X

Roswell to connect multi-use trail along Houze Road from Hembree to Saddle Creek Drive

Roswell will construct an 8-foot-wide multi-use trail from Hembree Road to Saddle Creek Drive on the eastern side of Houze Road. (Courtesy City of Roswell)
Caption
Roswell will construct an 8-foot-wide multi-use trail from Hembree Road to Saddle Creek Drive on the eastern side of Houze Road. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $159,582 construction contract with Sol Construction LLC, for a multi-use trail along Houze Road from Hembree Road to Saddle Creek Drive.

This project will construct an 8-foot-wide multi-use trail from Hembree Road to Saddle Creek Drive on the eastern side of Houze Road, approximately 1,700 feet long. This will add 0.32 miles of trail to the network and provide multi-modal connection to Hembree Park, Hembree Springs Elementary School and Elkins Pointe Middle School from Saddle Creek.

This sidewalk project was initially considered during design of the Hembree Road at Houze Road roundabout. Georgia Department of Transportation also encouraged the city to do this project as part of their approval of the pedestrian crossing project at Saddle Creek entrance.

Construction includes grading and concrete work, with striping work at Saddle Creek Drive. The project should be completed in approximately 60 days.

In Other News
1
Alpharetta reinstates temporary outdoor permit program
2
Milton seeks input on the three intersection projects
3
Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs building new office, food...
4
Sandy Springs tweaks law to hold party house owners accountable for...
5
Georgia Ensemble Theatre in Roswell requires negative COVID test or...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top