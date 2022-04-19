ajc logo
Roswell to apply for microgrant to enhance trust between youth and police

The Roswell Police Department recently applied for a Project Safe Neighborhoods Community Policing Microgrant to be used to enhance trust and legitimacy between youth and law enforcement. (Courtesy Roswell Police Department)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell Police Department recently applied for a $15,000 Project Safe Neighborhoods Community Policing Microgrant.

These grant funds, provided through the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and the United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Georgia, will develop programs to enhance trust and legitimacy between youth and law enforcement.

The Roswell Police Department Community Relations Unit will plan new events and enhance current youth outreach endeavors. RPD will also be responsible for the implementation, management, reporting and close-out of the grant project.

The city is not required to provide a match for this microgrant.

Project Safe Neighborhoods is designed to create safer neighborhoods through a sustained reduction in crime associated with gang and gun violence.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
