Roswell to acquire right-of-way for Ga. 92 at Woodstock Road intersection improvements

The Ga. 92 at Woodstock Road Intersection Improvement project in Roswell will improve traffic flow with a new right turn lane. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently signed a blanket agreement to perform right-of-way acquisition services and accept right-of-way options for the Ga. 92/West Crossville Road at Woodstock Road Intersection Improvement project up to $70,000.

The project will improve traffic flow with a new right turn lane on Woodstock Road onto Ga. 92. This project will also upgrade the existing sidewalk on the eastern side of Woodstock Road to a 10-foot sidewalk.

There are two parcels currently being impacted by the project where Roswell will need to acquire either right-of-way, permanent easement or temporary easement.

This blanket approval for obtaining right-of-way services is standard procedure for the city and will expedite the process. Similar procedures have been used for projects including Houze Road at Hembree Road Roundabout, Hardscrabble Green Loop, Sun Valley Drive Extension, Big Creek Parkway Phase 1, Rucker Road improvements, and North Coleman Road Mini Roundabout.

The city expects construction to begin in the spring of 2022 and last approximately 6 months.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
