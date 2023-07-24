Roswell task force to hold first meeting on Canton Street project

The task force that was created to make recommendations about the proposed closure of Canton Street to vehicular traffic on weekends will meet for the first time Wednesday at Roswell City Hall.

The Canton Street Promenade Task Force will meet at 6 p.m. in Room 220. The meeting is open to the public.

The seven-member group was selected to consider the pros and cons of partially closing the road to vehicular traffic on weekends, to make way for a pedestrian promenade. The committee has less time to complete its work than the city previously said.

Mayor Kurt Wilson and City Council had decided that the task force — when formed on July 11 — would have 45 days to present their findings. The 45-day clock has been running since July 12 — meaning the task force really has only 31 days before making recommendations, according to Roswell officials.

The shorter window of time is causing further concern for local business owners who say a weekend road closure without a parking deck for Canton Street visitors will have a negative impact on revenue. Business owners say that they lose 40% to 100% of revenue when Roswell closes any portion of Canton Street to vehicles for special events.

“This is a serious decision that will have consequences for those of us who operate businesses on Canton Street and who live in the Canton Street mixed-use district,” business owner Rand Cabus said in a statement.

Cabus owns Mojo Vinyl Records and is not a task force member.

“We hope the city will reset the clock to give this task force more time to thoroughly study all of the impacts a closure would have,” he added.

Councilman Mike Palermo said he is open to the task force having more time, if needed.

“What’s really important is that we get good information,” he said. “... That we understand what all the possible challenges are and what the solutions would be.”