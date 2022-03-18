Roswell submitting grant to provide digital tools

If approved, this $6,739 grant will help partially fund a three-year subscription to Candid digital tools at the Arthur William Smith Library at Roswell, a local branch of the Fulton County Library System at 115 Norcross St. This will make the library part of Candid’s Foundation Information Network (FIN) which connects nonprofits to funding sources.

Candid’s digital tools include access to the foundation’s directory online database, which provides 240,000+ funder profiles. These include profiles of public entities, as well as private foundations. Many private foundations do not otherwise have websites.