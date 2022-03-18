Hamburger icon
Roswell submitting grant to provide digital tools

Roswell is applying for a grant to obtain a subscription to Candid’s global network of partners that connect nonprofits to funding sources. (Courtesy Candid)

Roswell is applying for a grant to obtain a subscription to Candid's global network of partners that connect nonprofits to funding sources. (Courtesy Candid)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell City Council recently reviewed and approved a grant proposal for the 2022 AARP Community Challenge Grant Program.

If approved, this $6,739 grant will help partially fund a three-year subscription to Candid digital tools at the Arthur William Smith Library at Roswell, a local branch of the Fulton County Library System at 115 Norcross St. This will make the library part of Candid’s Foundation Information Network (FIN) which connects nonprofits to funding sources.

Candid’s digital tools include access to the foundation’s directory online database, which provides 240,000+ funder profiles. These include profiles of public entities, as well as private foundations. Many private foundations do not otherwise have websites.

The Candid tools also provide access to the grants to individuals online database, which provides 10,000+ funder profiles. These include profiles of organizations that support individuals, such as students seeking scholarships or artists seeking fellowships.

Currently, the nearest additional FIN locations are in Smyrna, Lawrenceville or Atlanta. There is no FIN location north of Roswell.

Details about Candid: candid.org/fin.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
