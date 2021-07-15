ajc logo
Roswell site of workshop for people interested in running for public office

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission (formally known as the State Ethics Commission) will host a free workshop for citizens interested in running for public office 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St.

The workshop introduces current public officials, candidates, and other interested members of the public to the Campaign Finance Act and how it applies to candidates and public officials.

Topics will likely include preliminary matters, definitions, forms, reports, late filing fees, contribution limits and campaign records. Training staff from GGT & CFC will be conducting the workshop and will be available to answer questions.

RSVP by Thursday, July 29 to Marlee Press at mpress@roswellgov.com or 770-594-6280.

Additional information: www.bit.ly/3xxqmhx.

