Roswell signs contract for on-call plumbing services

The Roswell City Council recently approved a contract for on-call plumbing services. (Courtesy B&W Mechanical)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

Keeping the pipes clear and everything flowing properly will cost Roswell up to $75,000. That’s the maximum annual cost for citywide on-call plumbing services the city will pay B&W Mechanical Contractors.

The Roswell City Council recently approved the contract with annual renewal options for a maximum of three years.

This citywide on-call service contract includes the Building Operations Division of the Administration Department, Water Distribution Division of Environmental Public Works Department, and Recreation, Parks, Historic & Cultural Affairs Department, and the Fire Department.

The contract provides labor, materials, and equipment necessary to perform maintenance, repair, renovations, and installations pertaining to waterlines, drain lines, pipes, faucets, shower valves, water heaters, and other projects requested by the city.

