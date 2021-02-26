Roswell signs contract for janitorial services

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $168,000 in contracts with Intercontinental Commercial Services, Inc. and American Facility Services, Inc. for janitorial services at recreational facilities.
Locations impacted include Bill Johnson Community Activity Building, Physical Activity Center, Roswell Adult Aquatics Facility, Adult Recreation Center, Hembree Park Recreation Center, and East Roswell Recreation Center.
According to city documents, the updated contracts will help address CDC guidelines for COVID-19 “that have driven the necessity to have the Recreation and Parks’ highly populated facilities properly sanitized and thoroughly disinfected prior to opening each day.”
This will allow full-time maintenance staff to adjust their schedule to be onsite longer during normal operating hours and reduce the need for maintenance staff to divert from other buildings to support these locations. Staff will also be able to increase response time during peak operating times later in the day.