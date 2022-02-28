Roswell signs contract for Grimes Bridge Road corridor study

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $134,100 task order with the city’s on-call consultant Vanasse Hangen Brustlin for a corridor study of Grimes Bridge Road.
The work will include a conceptual design and public input from residents concerned with traffic calming, intersection and pedestrian improvements along Grimes Bridge Road from Oxbo Road to Dogwood Road.
The project will also look at possible pedestrian and bicycle improvements along Dogwood Road from Riverside Road to Holcomb Bridge Road.
The corridor study will take into consideration the potential impacts to the corridor from the Georgia Department of Transportation managed lanes project along Ga. 400. Several intersections along Grimes Bridge Road will be analyzed with recommendations for short-term and long-term operational and safety improvements.
