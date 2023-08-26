Roswell signs $2.1M contract for construction of Ace Sand Phase I

BreakingNews
Credit: City of Roswell

Credit: City of Roswell

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago
Triscapes will construct Phase I of the Ace Sand Fitness Loop Trail for Roswell.

The $2,116,302 contract includes construction of a multi-use asphalt trail, precast concrete boardwalk, low-impact pedestrian trails, a series of adult fitness facilities, a bioswale and reconstructed culvert, river bank restoration including stacked stone terraces, invasive plant removal and general landscape improvements.

Major elements also include construction of a stone block retaining wall, trees, excavation and fill, precast concrete boardwalk, groundcover, adult fitness equipment and sod.

Six companies expressed interest in this project, but Triscapes was the only bidder. The company’s initial bid was $2,394,339, but the city was able to negotiate a lower price.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
