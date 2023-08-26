Roswell signs $2.1M contract for construction of Ace Sand Phase I

Triscapes will construct Phase I of the Ace Sand Fitness Loop Trail for Roswell.

The $2,116,302 contract includes construction of a multi-use asphalt trail, precast concrete boardwalk, low-impact pedestrian trails, a series of adult fitness facilities, a bioswale and reconstructed culvert, river bank restoration including stacked stone terraces, invasive plant removal and general landscape improvements.

Major elements also include construction of a stone block retaining wall, trees, excavation and fill, precast concrete boardwalk, groundcover, adult fitness equipment and sod.

Six companies expressed interest in this project, but Triscapes was the only bidder. The company’s initial bid was $2,394,339, but the city was able to negotiate a lower price.