Roswell seeks public comment on how to spend $115K

The city is considering four different projects for the reallocated funds: North Fulton Child Development Association Scholarships, Roswell Housing Authority Case Manager, Roswell Recreation and Parks Senior Programming, and Roswell Recreation and Parks Waller Park Summer Camp. Detailed information about the projects: roswellgov.com/CDBG.

In addition, hard copies of the plan will be available at City Hall, 38 Hill St., Suite 115, the East Roswell Public Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, the Housing Authority of the City of Roswell, 199 Grove Way and the Roswell Public Library, 115 Norcross St.