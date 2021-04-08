Roswell seeks grant for explosive ordinance detection canine care

Local police departments find creative ways to help fund public safety programs. At their most recent meeting, Roswell City Council members approved a request by the police department to apply for a $3,000 grant to be used for the purchase of vet care, food, and other supplies for the Roswell Police Department’s Explosive Ordinance Detection canine.
If approved, the funding will come from a State Homeland Security Program grant from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. The Roswell Police Department will be responsible for the implementation, management, reporting and close-out of the grant project.
Roswell is not required to provide matching funds.