Roswell Roots Festival celebrating throughout Black History Month

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

Roswell Roots, a community-wide celebration to highlight educational, cultural and historic awareness during Black History Month will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 with Lyrics & Lyre, an evening of music and spoken word.

Poet Ashlee Haze and Philosophy Media Group will present a cultural experience through performances of literature accompanied by a live string quartet. Ashlee Haze, along with other local poets and performers will offer a special evening of song and wordsmith.

This year, the festival will feature Lyrics and Lyre, The Spirit of Harriet Tubman and Black Opry Revue to tell the stories of Black history, art and culture.

Tickets for these events are available to purchase now at www.RoswellCAC.com. Full event listings available later this month at www.RoswellRoots.com.

