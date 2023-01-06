BreakingNews
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after 1 injured in shooting at Perimeter Mall
Roswell revises false alarm fee structure

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
31 minutes ago

In April 2021, the Roswell City Council approved establishing fees and administrative fines with the false alarm reduction program. At a recent council meeting, the city accepted recommended changes to the fee structure.

Security alarm owners pay no charge to obtain a permit for their system and no annual renewal fee. The first false alarm does not incur a fee, but after that false alarm calls will cost $50 for the second false alarm, $75 for the third and $100 by the time a fourth false alarm occurs. From there, fees increase by $50 for each offense up to $300 for the eighth false alarm along with a potential suspension of response.

Any false alarm occurring without a valid permit will be charged an additional $100 on top of these fees.

According to Roswell Police Department documents, approximately 99% of alarms are false alarms and account for approximately 20% of dispatched calls for service.

The city collected $60,294 in fees associated with the false alarm reduction program in FY 2023.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
