Roswell revises false alarm fee structure

In April 2021, the Roswell City Council approved establishing fees and administrative fines with the false alarm reduction program. At a recent council meeting, the city accepted recommended changes to the fee structure.
Security alarm owners pay no charge to obtain a permit for their system and no annual renewal fee. The first false alarm does not incur a fee, but after that false alarm calls will cost $50 for the second false alarm, $75 for the third and $100 by the time a fourth false alarm occurs. From there, fees increase by $50 for each offense up to $300 for the eighth false alarm along with a potential suspension of response.
Any false alarm occurring without a valid permit will be charged an additional $100 on top of these fees.
According to Roswell Police Department documents, approximately 99% of alarms are false alarms and account for approximately 20% of dispatched calls for service.
The city collected $60,294 in fees associated with the false alarm reduction program in FY 2023.
