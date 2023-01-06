Roswell revises false alarm fee structure

Security alarm owners pay no charge to obtain a permit for their system and no annual renewal fee. The first false alarm does not incur a fee, but after that false alarm calls will cost $50 for the second false alarm, $75 for the third and $100 by the time a fourth false alarm occurs. From there, fees increase by $50 for each offense up to $300 for the eighth false alarm along with a potential suspension of response.

Any false alarm occurring without a valid permit will be charged an additional $100 on top of these fees.