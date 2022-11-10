Roswell residents send council race to runoff, approve bond referendums

“I think we saw a great enthusiastic reception (at the polls on Tuesday) and we’re hoping to make sure we have a good turnout for the runoff election,” she said.

In Tuesday’s special election, Roswell voters approved three bond referendums that include $107.6 million for recreation and parks, $52 million for public safety and $20 million for new parking deck.

The parking deck bond, which some residents said would draw too many visitors to Roswell’s busy Canton Street neighborhood, was approved with 57% of the vote. The other two bond referendums each received more than 70% of the vote.