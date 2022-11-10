Roswell residents send council race to runoff, approve bond referendums

A runoff election will decide the winner of Roswell’s Post 1 City Council seat.
Candidates Sarah Beeson and Allen Sells will advance to the Dec. 6 runoff.
Beeson, Sells, Jason Miller and Mulham Shbeib ran in a special election held on Tuesday.
Unofficial election results show Beeson received 43% of the vote (14,947) and Sells garnered 26% (9,039). Placing third and fourth were Miller with 21% (7,205) and Shbeib with 10% (3,375).
Beeson said she’s believes Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff race will help with voter turnout for the special municipal runoff.
“I think we saw a great enthusiastic reception (at the polls on Tuesday) and we’re hoping to make sure we have a good turnout for the runoff election,” she said.
In Tuesday’s special election, Roswell voters approved three bond referendums that include $107.6 million for recreation and parks, $52 million for public safety and $20 million for new parking deck.
The parking deck bond, which some residents said would draw too many visitors to Roswell’s busy Canton Street neighborhood, was approved with 57% of the vote. The other two bond referendums each received more than 70% of the vote.
