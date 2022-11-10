ajc logo
X

Roswell residents send council race to runoff, approve bond referendums

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A runoff election will decide the winner of Roswell’s Post 1 City Council seat.

Candidates Sarah Beeson and Allen Sells will advance to the Dec. 6 runoff.

Beeson, Sells, Jason Miller and Mulham Shbeib ran in a special election held on Tuesday.

Unofficial election results show Beeson received 43% of the vote (14,947) and Sells garnered 26% (9,039). Placing third and fourth were Miller with 21% (7,205) and Shbeib with 10% (3,375).

Beeson said she’s believes Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff race will help with voter turnout for the special municipal runoff.

“I think we saw a great enthusiastic reception (at the polls on Tuesday) and we’re hoping to make sure we have a good turnout for the runoff election,” she said.

In Tuesday’s special election, Roswell voters approved three bond referendums that include $107.6 million for recreation and parks, $52 million for public safety and $20 million for new parking deck.

The parking deck bond, which some residents said would draw too many visitors to Roswell’s busy Canton Street neighborhood, was approved with 57% of the vote. The other two bond referendums each received more than 70% of the vote.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Raoux

Atlanta home sales and prices down as mortgage rates bite1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How Warnock became the last Democrat standing in Georgia’s top 2022 races
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

GM meetings: Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos on Dansby Swanson, free-agent pitching, more
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What now for Stacey Abrams? Democrat faces uncertain future after second loss
21h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What now for Stacey Abrams? Democrat faces uncertain future after second loss
21h ago

Credit: TNS

Braves trade Jake Odorizzi, reacquire Kolby Allard
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Milton ups rental fees for Legacy Park fields
12h ago
Community Assistance Center offers employment workshops
13h ago
Johns Creek sets guidelines for golf carts in neighborhoods
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
16h ago
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top