Roswell residents have until Jan. 14 to comment patio and stairs near the Chattahoochee

The public has until Jan. 14 to comment with the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Division on any concerns about proposed changes near the Chattahoochee River at 1335 Old Riverside Road in Roswell.
This project will improve the buffer as well as drainage on the property owned by the Nix family by removing two impervious areas, an under-deck patio and stairs. After the disturbance the buffer will be planted with multi-trophic native riparian vegetation.
The project will result in 42 total linear feet of buffer disturbance lasting approximately 12 months at the Chattahoochee River in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.
Site plans are available for review at the Watershed Protection Branch, 200 Piedmont Ave. SW, Suite 418 West, Atlanta, GA 30334. Contact Arnettia Murphy at 404-656-4147 or arnettia.murphy@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans.
Since the EPD has no authority to zone property or determine land use, only comments addressing environmental issues related to air, water, and land protection will be considered in the application review process.
