Roswell residents have until Jan. 14 to comment patio and stairs near the Chattahoochee

This project will improve the buffer as well as drainage on the property owned by the Nix family by removing two impervious areas, an under-deck patio and stairs. After the disturbance the buffer will be planted with multi-trophic native riparian vegetation.

The project will result in 42 total linear feet of buffer disturbance lasting approximately 12 months at the Chattahoochee River in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.