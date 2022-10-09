Roswell renews low-income water assistance program

Since the program began last November, Roswell residents have been awarded a total of $7,481 in assistance.

The program assists qualified low-income households with past due balances on their water bill. The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority is responsible for conducting client intake, determining a household’s eligibility and making payment to the city. The city is responsible for posting payments to the correct utility accounts and providing periodic reporting to the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Family and Children Services.