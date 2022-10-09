ajc logo
X

Roswell renews low-income water assistance program

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

Roswell has renewed the city’s participation in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program in coordination with the Georgia Department of Human Services.

Since the program began last November, Roswell residents have been awarded a total of $7,481 in assistance.

The program assists qualified low-income households with past due balances on their water bill. The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority is responsible for conducting client intake, determining a household’s eligibility and making payment to the city. The city is responsible for posting payments to the correct utility accounts and providing periodic reporting to the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Family and Children Services.

To qualify, residents must have a total gross income at or below 60% of the State Median Income Guidelines for Georgia ($61,980 in 2019, the latest figures available), be responsible for paying the water bill for the household and be a U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted immigrant.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama19h ago

Credit: AP

Braves will play Phillies, who eliminated Cardinals
7h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Public Schools official resigns amid human resources upheaval

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized
18h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How the Braves built a well-oiled machine that could be here to stay
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

North Fulton Master Gardeners harvesting information
18h ago
Community Assistance Center planning OktoberFest
22h ago
Roswell hoping for grant to fund glass recycling trailers
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
2h ago
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
19h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top