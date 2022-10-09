Roswell renews low-income water assistance program

Roswell has renewed the city’s participation in the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program in coordination with the Georgia Department of Human Services.
Since the program began last November, Roswell residents have been awarded a total of $7,481 in assistance.
The program assists qualified low-income households with past due balances on their water bill. The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority is responsible for conducting client intake, determining a household’s eligibility and making payment to the city. The city is responsible for posting payments to the correct utility accounts and providing periodic reporting to the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Family and Children Services.
To qualify, residents must have a total gross income at or below 60% of the State Median Income Guidelines for Georgia ($61,980 in 2019, the latest figures available), be responsible for paying the water bill for the household and be a U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted immigrant.
