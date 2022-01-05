Roswell reminding residents to recycle holiday cardboard boxes and plastic foam

Still cleaning up after the holidays? Roswell can help with some important tips on recycling holiday cardboard boxes or plastic foam (known commonly as Styrofoam).
Residents can recycle these items 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Roswell Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Rd.
The center provides recycling for a wide variety of materials like plastic, paper, metal and glass to larger items including appliances, tires, batteries, cell phones, printer cartridges, electronics, televisions, motor oil and antifreeze. Plastic foam taken to the recycling center must be hard, formed packing material and not “peanuts.”
Plan ahead now. The Roswell Recycling Center will be closed Jan. 31 through Feb. 4 for scheduled maintenance and equipment improvements.
Info at www.RoswellGov.Com/RecyclingCenter or 770-442-8822.
