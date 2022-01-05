Hamburger icon
Roswell reminding residents to recycle holiday cardboard boxes and plastic foam

Residents can recycle holiday cardboard, plastic foam and more 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Roswell Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Rd.
Residents can recycle holiday cardboard, plastic foam and more 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Roswell Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Rd.

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

Still cleaning up after the holidays? Roswell can help with some important tips on recycling holiday cardboard boxes or plastic foam (known commonly as Styrofoam).

Residents can recycle these items 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Roswell Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Rd.

The center provides recycling for a wide variety of materials like plastic, paper, metal and glass to larger items including appliances, tires, batteries, cell phones, printer cartridges, electronics, televisions, motor oil and antifreeze. Plastic foam taken to the recycling center must be hard, formed packing material and not “peanuts.”

Plan ahead now. The Roswell Recycling Center will be closed Jan. 31 through Feb. 4 for scheduled maintenance and equipment improvements.

Info at www.RoswellGov.Com/RecyclingCenter or 770-442-8822.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
