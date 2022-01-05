Roswell reminding residents to recycle holiday cardboard boxes and plastic foam

Residents can recycle these items 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Roswell Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Rd.

The center provides recycling for a wide variety of materials like plastic, paper, metal and glass to larger items including appliances, tires, batteries, cell phones, printer cartridges, electronics, televisions, motor oil and antifreeze. Plastic foam taken to the recycling center must be hard, formed packing material and not “peanuts.”