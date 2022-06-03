Roswell Recycling trailer makes donations easier

Donated items should be household items that can be easily moved by one person including jewelry, clothing, pots and pans, bicycles, toys, small furniture, books and baby items.

The trailer can not accept large furniture, box springs and mattresses, area rugs, light fixtures, large appliances, doors or windows. The recycling center and donation trailer also cannot accept car seats since the materials are not easily recycled and safety regulations make it hard to resell or donate the seats.