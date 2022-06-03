Roswell Recycling trailer makes donations easier

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson recently announced a new opportunity for residents to donate items to a worthy cause. The American Kidney Fund now has a donation trailer for household goods and clothing at the Roswell Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Road.
Donated items should be household items that can be easily moved by one person including jewelry, clothing, pots and pans, bicycles, toys, small furniture, books and baby items.
The trailer can not accept large furniture, box springs and mattresses, area rugs, light fixtures, large appliances, doors or windows. The recycling center and donation trailer also cannot accept car seats since the materials are not easily recycled and safety regulations make it hard to resell or donate the seats.
While the Roswell Recycling Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for recycling for residents only, the American Kidney Fund trailer is open to anyone to make a donation during the same hours of operation.
Additional information: RecyclingCenter@roswellgov.com or 770-442-8822.
