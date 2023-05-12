X

Roswell recreation programs bring in additional $1M

Credit: City of Roswell

Credit: City of Roswell

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

The Roswell Recreation and Parks Department has exceeded their fiscal year 2023 anticipated revenue by about $1 million thanks to an increase in program participation, program fees and a change to the operating model for events at the Cultural Arts Center.

However, the increase in program participation has resulted in increased expenses, particularly in the areas of general programs, performing arts, visual arts, active adults and the adult aquatics center.

In a somewhat housekeeping action, the Roswell City Council recently approved reallocating the excess funds to the Recreation Participation Fund to cover the increase in expenses and participation.

