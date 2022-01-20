Roswell recognized with highest level Green Communities Award

The Atlanta Regional Commission offers a voluntary certification program, the Green Communities Program, which is designed to help local governments reduce the environmental impact of the government through its buildings, fleets and practices, encourage their community to reduce its environmental impact, and provide public education and outreach on sustainability issues.
At Roswell’s most recent city council meeting, Roswell Deputy City Administrator Michael Fischer, shared the news that the city has been recognized by the ARC with the Platinum level Green Communities Award. This is the program’s highest level award.
Local governments earn certification points by implementing sustainable policies and practices in green building, energy efficiency, green power, water use reduction and efficiency, trees and green space, transportation, recycling and waste reduction, land use, education and innovation.
Information about the Green Communities Program: https://atlantaregional.org/natural-resources/sustainability/green-communities-program/.
