Roswell public works/water systems recognized for excellence

Roswell's mayor and city council join members of the Environmental/Public Works Department and Brian Skeens from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals to accept the Distribution System Excellence Gold Award. (Courtesy City of Roswell)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

At Roswell’s Jan. 10 city council meeting, Brian Skeens, President of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals joined the council to recognize the city with the Distribution System Excellence Gold Award given in conjunction with the non-profit GAWP and the Georgia Section of the American Water Works Association.

The city’s Environmental/Public Works Department helped accept the award which recognizes utilities throughout Georgia for high achievement in the operation of drinking water distribution systems.

This is the fourth consecutive year Roswell has received the Gold Award. If they achieve the standards for a fifth year the city will earn Platinum status.

Skeens noted the city should take pride in knowing they have very safe and reliable drinking water.

