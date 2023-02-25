Roswell police supporting Special Olympics Georgia

In 2022, RPD was one of Georgia’s TOP 10 fundraising teams for the Special Olympics and they’ve set their goals even higher for this year.

For a $25 donation supporters will receive a Law Enforcement Torch Run t-shirt or hat. All proceeds will go directly to supporting the Special Olympics athletes. Donations can be made 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the RPD Lobby A, 39 Hill St. Questions: policecru@roswellgov.com.