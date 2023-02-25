X
Roswell police supporting Special Olympics Georgia

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago

The Roswell Police Department is partnering with Special Olympics Georgia to help Georgia athletes participate in the 2023 State Games May 19-20 at Emory University.

In 2022, RPD was one of Georgia’s TOP 10 fundraising teams for the Special Olympics and they’ve set their goals even higher for this year.

For a $25 donation supporters will receive a Law Enforcement Torch Run t-shirt or hat. All proceeds will go directly to supporting the Special Olympics athletes. Donations can be made 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the RPD Lobby A, 39 Hill St. Questions: policecru@roswellgov.com.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
