Roswell Police running for Special Olympics

Roswell police officers are raising money to support Special Olympics Georgia. The community can help support their goal of raising $5,000 by making donations and coming out to cheer on the officers as they become “Guardians of the Flame” in the Law Enforcement Torch Run at 10 a.m. May 6.
Roswell officers will be picking up the Flame of Hope from the Milton Police Department and running it through Roswell to its next stop on the way to the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics.
Law enforcement officers from agencies throughout the state take part each year in a 1,000-mile, two-week torch relay to pass the Special Olympics Georgia ‘Flame of Hope’ across the state.
Law Enforcement Torch Run shirts and hats available at the Roswell Police Department, 39 Hill St., for a $25 donation; email PoliceCRU@roswellgov.com. All funds raised go to supporting and sponsoring the athletes in the games.
About the Author