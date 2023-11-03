Roswell police produce video on golf cart safety

RPD notes these guidelines apply to Personal Transportation Vehicles, or PTVs, that are capable of speeds less than 20 mph and Low Speed Vehicles, or LSVs, capable of speeds between 20 to 25 mph.

The video notes one of the biggest issues is overloading the vehicles and reminds residents to only transport one person per seat and young children should travel in car seats. Only drivers 16 years or older with a valid driver’s license can drive a golf cart on city streets.

Additional laws and safety tips available by watching the video: https://tinyurl.com/RoswellPDgolfCartSafety.