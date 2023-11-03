Roswell police produce video on golf cart safety

Credit: Roswell Police Department

Credit: Roswell Police Department

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

The Roswell Police Department is glad residents are enjoying driving their golf carts around the city but concerned for their safety. To address the issue the RPD has released a two-minute video with helpful tips.

RPD notes these guidelines apply to Personal Transportation Vehicles, or PTVs, that are capable of speeds less than 20 mph and Low Speed Vehicles, or LSVs, capable of speeds between 20 to 25 mph.

The video notes one of the biggest issues is overloading the vehicles and reminds residents to only transport one person per seat and young children should travel in car seats. Only drivers 16 years or older with a valid driver’s license can drive a golf cart on city streets.

Additional laws and safety tips available by watching the video: https://tinyurl.com/RoswellPDgolfCartSafety.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
