Roswell police department accepts donation of a drone

Roswell resident, William Christopher, offered the donation of one DJI Phantom 3 Professional Quadcopter UAS drone to add to the police department’s current fleet. Roswell police plan to use the device for training and public safety operations as needed.

The Phantom 3 Professional, made by DJI, is no longer in production, but is valued at approximately $1,000 online. The battery-operated drone has a maximum flight time of 23 minutes, weighs about 1280 grams, and produces both video and still photo images.