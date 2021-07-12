ajc logo
Roswell police department accepts donation of a drone

Roswell recently accepted a donation from a private citizen of a drone for the Roswell Police Department. (Courtesy DJI)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently accepted a donation on behalf of the Roswell Police Department. A private citizen has offered to donate an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS’s/drone).

Roswell resident, William Christopher, offered the donation of one DJI Phantom 3 Professional Quadcopter UAS drone to add to the police department’s current fleet. Roswell police plan to use the device for training and public safety operations as needed.

The Phantom 3 Professional, made by DJI, is no longer in production, but is valued at approximately $1,000 online. The battery-operated drone has a maximum flight time of 23 minutes, weighs about 1280 grams, and produces both video and still photo images.

