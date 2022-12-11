Roswell police and fire receive treadmill donation

The owners of Orangetheory Fitness Roswell, 625 W. Crossville Road, recently donated 10 treadmills to the Roswell police and fire departments. Roswell’s mayor and council accepted the gift at their Nov. 28 council meeting.
The dedicated men and women who make up the Roswell Police Department at 39 Hill St. and the Roswell Fire Department’s eight fire stations are dedicated to ensuring public safety. Keeping them strong and healthy is an important part of their ongoing training.
The Roswell Police Department currently has over 200 employees to serve a population of almost 100,000 citizens and 41.95 square miles of property.
To better serve the community, Roswell is in the process of transitioning the Roswell Fire Department from part-time employees to a full-time staff of trained firefighters. The first phase of the transition to a full-time staffing model began this summer/fall with the recruitment and hiring of 21 full-time fire captains.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com