Roswell planning Roswell Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony

Veterans and those who love and support them will gather once again at 11 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street for the Roswell Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony. With the help of the Rotary Club of Roswell, the city will honor the fallen men and women who have defended the U.S. in past conflicts.
According to History.com, Memorial Day in the U.S. dates to Civil War times. Originally called Decoration Day, the 30th of May was designated as a day of remembrance. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act making Memorial Day the last Monday in May.
The 23rd annual Memorial Day ceremony in Roswell begins at 10 a.m. as the public gathers to enjoy displays and music. The program includes a military ceremony, presentation of colors, the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, POW/MIA tribute and the laying of a wreath.
According to the city, “new this year is Roswell Garden Club’s dedication of the Blue Star & Gold Star Families Memorial Markers. The Blue Star Marker is a tribute to all those who have served, are serving and will serve in the United States Armed Services. The Gold Star Families Marker is a tribute to those who have lost a loved one in service to the United States.”
Lunch may be purchased after the ceremony from food trucks.
