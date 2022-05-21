Roswell planning Roswell Remembers Memorial Day Ceremony

According to History.com, Memorial Day in the U.S. dates to Civil War times. Originally called Decoration Day, the 30th of May was designated as a day of remembrance. In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act making Memorial Day the last Monday in May.

The 23rd annual Memorial Day ceremony in Roswell begins at 10 a.m. as the public gathers to enjoy displays and music. The program includes a military ceremony, presentation of colors, the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, POW/MIA tribute and the laying of a wreath.