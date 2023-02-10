BreakingNews
Roswell PD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recognized

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

Every parent knows how dangerous the internet can be for their children. To help, the Roswell Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducts a wide range of activities to keep families safe.

The program is working. For the second year in a row, RPD’s ICAC task force detectives have been recognized by the GBI for conducting the most “traveler” case investigations in 2022.

“Travelers” are cases involving an investigation or complaint of online predators targeting minors via a telecommunication device (phone or computer) and/or the transport of at least one minor individual for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

According to RPD’s announcement, “these detectives have also been named the Georgia ICAC Taskforce 2022 Affiliate of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes their excellence and dedication to the ICAC task force’s mission of investigating, prosecuting and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.”

The ICAC Task Force Program is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces representing over 5,400 federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies. Resources for parents can be found at www.icactaskforce.org/internetsafety.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
