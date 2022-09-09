Roswell okays zoning for electric car sales, repair

The Roswell City Council recently approved a zoning change to allow for electric vehicle sales in an existing building at 950 Sun Valley Drive.
The applicant, and owner of the property, intends to sell, service and repair electric vehicles.
Approval came with conditions including loading and unloading of vehicles cannot be done on the street. Loading/unloading of cars must be done on-site.
The property is surrounded by light industrial and heavy commercial zoning to the north, east and west. To the south is the Green Lawn Cemetery.
Approval of the rezoning request does not guarantee approval for the Land Disturbance Permit and any site improvement needed to comply with Roswell’s Unified Development Code for stormwater management or other restrictions.
