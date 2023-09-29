Roswell officially opens new intersection at Warsaw and Old Roswell

Roswell city officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new intersection at Warsaw and Old Roswell roads. The project was completed six months ahead of schedule.

The project added two new left-turn lanes on Old Roswell Road and a right-turn lane on Warsaw Road onto Old Roswell in addition to crosswalks, lights and other features.

Funding for intersection improvements like this one comes from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST and T-SPLOST 2). T-SPLOST programs have the potential of bringing between $80-$93 million to the city for transportation improvements.