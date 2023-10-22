Roswell officially begins Ace Sand Phase I

Credit: City of Roswell

Credit: City of Roswell

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Following all the planning, design and permits, Roswell is excited to finally begin construction on Ace Sand Phase I, the first project within the River Parks Master Plan.

Roswell’s River Parks Master Plan will establish approximately 3.3 miles of waterfront public spaces along the northern bank of the Chattahoochee River, including six city-owned facilities. Ace Sand Phase I, named after the Ace Sand Company that previously occupied the site, will feature a fitness loop trail with a multi-use trail, boardwalk, pedestrian trails and a series of adult fitness facilities.

The $2.3 million project is scheduled for completion in Fall, 2024.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
