Roswell officially begins Ace Sand Phase I

Roswell’s River Parks Master Plan will establish approximately 3.3 miles of waterfront public spaces along the northern bank of the Chattahoochee River, including six city-owned facilities. Ace Sand Phase I, named after the Ace Sand Company that previously occupied the site, will feature a fitness loop trail with a multi-use trail, boardwalk, pedestrian trails and a series of adult fitness facilities.

The $2.3 million project is scheduled for completion in Fall, 2024.