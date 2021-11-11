Roswell neighbors push back on proposed senior living project

An Alabama builder’s presentation and rezoning request to build a luxury senior living community in Roswell did not get approval from City Council Monday but the developer firm will get another opportunity to convince officials on Nov. 29.
City Council deferred voting on the rezoning saying they need more information and developer Grovont Partners must address nearby residents’ concerns about the project. Questions have been raised on the size of the project, traffic safety and plans for the flow of sewage from the site.
Grovont Partners wants to construct a 275,000-square-foot residential building on 13 acres of land at 12740 and 12770 Arnold Mill Road. The luxury facility would include independent and assisted living along with memory care support. Grovont is requesting to rezone the properties from agriculture to neighborhood mixed-use.
“The deferral ensured the opportunity to receive broad community feedback,” Councilwoman Christine Hall said Wednesday. “We want to hear from everyone on this important decision.”
Grovont is planning a private high-end senior living facility with spa, massage and salon services, lounges, multiple dining options and more for over 200 residents averaging in age from 80 to 85.
The proposed site is wooded and located on busy Arnold Mill Road near Roswell’s boundary with Milton. The surrounding neighborhood is partly agricultural, residential and commercial.
The property is on a curve between Etris and Cagle Roads. Councilman Marcelo Zapata and nearby neighbors opposing the project, saying they worry about the safety of senior citizens, staff and visitors who would be driving in and out of the development. During Monday’s meeting neighbors also objected to the removal of 54 trees for the project. A total of 33 trees would remain.
“What about nature,” Roswell resident Jennifer Chapman asked City Council. “Does it all have to be torn down? ... Can we not preserve anything or at this point does it all go to developers who can swoop in with the money ...”
Cagle Road resident Brad Green told Council that he foresees problems in Grovont’s plans to regularly run 36,000 gallons of sewage water through an eight-inch pipe on the property and into a one-inch pile at Cagle Road.
“... (That) would be a tremendous sewage backup,” Green said.
City Council members said they don’t have a clear vision of the scale of the completed development and asked Grovont to return Nov. 29 with comparisons to other large senior living communities in the area.
Locally, Grovont built Somerby senior communities in Sandy Springs and Peachtree City, according to the firm website.
Rezoning for the Arnold Mill Road site was denied by the planning commission in August. At that time, commission member Carlton Hopkins said he was concerned about the scope of the project and how it would change the character of the area.
