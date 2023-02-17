Roswell needs 150 for summer jobs

Roswell is accepting applications for more than 150 summer positions with its Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department. Jobs are available to applicants age 15 and up for camp counselors, lifeguards and aquatics coaches, athletics and arts instructors and sprayground attendants.
High school and college students, teachers and retirees can make a little cash while having fun this summer. Many part-time summer employees have later become full-time city employees.
Current summer openings: www.roswellgov.com/summerjobs.
Additional information: Merrie Greenfield at 770-641-3794 or mgreenfield@roswellgov.com.
