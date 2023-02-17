BreakingNews
Judge denies request to halt land work at public safety training center site
Roswell needs 150 for summer jobs

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Roswell is accepting applications for more than 150 summer positions with its Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department. Jobs are available to applicants age 15 and up for camp counselors, lifeguards and aquatics coaches, athletics and arts instructors and sprayground attendants.

High school and college students, teachers and retirees can make a little cash while having fun this summer. Many part-time summer employees have later become full-time city employees.

Current summer openings: www.roswellgov.com/summerjobs.

Additional information: Merrie Greenfield at 770-641-3794 or mgreenfield@roswellgov.com.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
