Roswell, Nantahala Outdoor Center partner with Subaru for park enhancements

Roswell and the Nantahala Outdoor Center are partnering with Subaru to install one wall mounted bottle filling station and two bike repair stands at the NOC operated Azalea Park building and Don White Park.
Depending on the specific items selected by NOC and Subaru, the city expects the overall project cost to be between $10,000 and $12,000. This would include the equipment and cost of installation.
The NOC agrees to finance the equipment and installation and will donate all equipment, products, or services to the city at the conclusion of the installation process.
The city agrees to provide a project manager that will oversee the approved contract for equipment and installation and will assume responsibility for any future replacement, repairs, or removal costs.