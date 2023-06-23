Roswell names Roswell365 mascot

In May, Roswell asked residents to help come up with a name for the Roswell365 mascot owl. Over 60 names were suggested before narrowing the options down to a top three: Millie Hootdini, Rozzie Rozowl and the ultimate vote getter: Owlswell Hooch.

Roswell365 is the city-sponsored community calendar for all activities happening in the city including art, music, theatre, worship, children’s events, gardening, health and wellness and other special events. Owlswell Hooch has been making appearances at many of these city events since April.

The public can continue to follow Owlswell Hooch’s adventures at Roswell365.com.