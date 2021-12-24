Hamburger icon
Roswell named bicycle friendly community for 15th year

Roswell has been recognized with a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community award by the League of American Bicyclists for the 15th year. (Courtesy of City of Roswell)
Roswell has been recognized with a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community award by the League of American Bicyclists for the 15th year. (Courtesy of City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

In October, Roswell asked residents to help the city by completing a survey about their biking habits and thoughts about biking in the city. The survey was just one step in the city being recognized once again with a bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community award by the League of American Bicyclists.

Roswell was the first municipality in Georgia to earn this distinction in 2006, and the city has successfully maintained its status for 15 consecutive years.

The city is thanking local advocacy organization Bike Roswell, for helping the city highlight Roswell’s many bike-friendly programs and initiatives as part of the award application process. These highlights include the construction of new bike facilities, completing their first-ever Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, and organizing Roswell’s annual cycling festival.

Learn more about cycling in Roswell at www.bikeroswell.com.

