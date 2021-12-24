Roswell named bicycle friendly community for 15th year

Roswell was the first municipality in Georgia to earn this distinction in 2006, and the city has successfully maintained its status for 15 consecutive years.

The city is thanking local advocacy organization Bike Roswell, for helping the city highlight Roswell’s many bike-friendly programs and initiatives as part of the award application process. These highlights include the construction of new bike facilities, completing their first-ever Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, and organizing Roswell’s annual cycling festival.