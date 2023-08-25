Roswell moving forward on Don White Memorial Park improvements

Roswell is planning a series of improvements at Don White Memorial Park. To move the project ahead, the city recently signed a $483,650 task order with Starr Whitehouse for the construction documents.

Starr Whitehouse is a landscape architecture firm the city has been working on various river parks projects, including Don White Memorial Park. This task order will allow the firm to complete all construction documents as well as support the city in the bidding process.

Among the design elements that may be included is coordination with the Riverside Road project for the realignment and repaving of the Riverwalk Trail, lighting on the trail, a new entry drive and ADA parking at the existing Nantahala Outdoor Center, as well as new retaining walls, terraced seating, sand volleyball courts and a new picnic pavilion.

Plans also include a new kayak launch and dock, including a terraced riverbank to support safe river access and bank stabilization.