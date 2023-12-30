Roswell moves ahead with intersection project near high school

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $29,463 contract with the city’s on-call geotechnical consultant, United Consulting, for construction materials testing services for the Ga. 92/W. Crossville Road at Woodstock Road/King Road project.

Materials testing to be completed under this contract includes subgrade evaluation, soil density testing, concrete testing and asphalt analysis.

This project will add a right turn lane on Woodstock Road at the intersection of Ga. 92/W. Crossville Road and extend the drop lane on King Road to the senior parking lot entrance at Roswell High School.