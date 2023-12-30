Roswell moves ahead with intersection project near high school

Roswell has signed a contract for construction materials testing services for the Ga. 92/W. Crossville Road at Woodstock Road/King Road project. (Google Maps)

Credit: Google Maps

Combined ShapeCaption
Roswell has signed a contract for construction materials testing services for the Ga. 92/W. Crossville Road at Woodstock Road/King Road project. (Google Maps)

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $29,463 contract with the city’s on-call geotechnical consultant, United Consulting, for construction materials testing services for the Ga. 92/W. Crossville Road at Woodstock Road/King Road project.

Materials testing to be completed under this contract includes subgrade evaluation, soil density testing, concrete testing and asphalt analysis.

This project will add a right turn lane on Woodstock Road at the intersection of Ga. 92/W. Crossville Road and extend the drop lane on King Road to the senior parking lot entrance at Roswell High School.

Construction is expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top