Roswell moves ahead with intersection project near high school

The Roswell City Council recently approved a $29,463 contract with the city’s on-call geotechnical consultant, United Consulting, for construction materials testing services for the Ga. 92/W. Crossville Road at Woodstock Road/King Road project.
Materials testing to be completed under this contract includes subgrade evaluation, soil density testing, concrete testing and asphalt analysis.
This project will add a right turn lane on Woodstock Road at the intersection of Ga. 92/W. Crossville Road and extend the drop lane on King Road to the senior parking lot entrance at Roswell High School.
Construction is expected to be completed within 12 to 18 months.
