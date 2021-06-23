Roswell mayor to host Coffee with the Mayor

Roswell Mayor Lori Henry invites the public to “Coffee with the Mayor” at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 24 at Pop’s Coffee Co., 11444 Alpharetta Highway. This in-person event is designed to allow citizens to discuss city projects and updates and to get to know Mayor Henry in a comfortable, casual environment.
Mayor Henry can be expected to discuss questions about the city’s recently approved Fiscal Year 2022 Budget, as well as the updated development of the city’s strategic plan. Mayor Henry may also address the city’s recent approval of $800,000 in COVID relief grants to be divided with $400,000 in grants available to Roswell residents and $400,000 available to Roswell brick-and-more businesses.
