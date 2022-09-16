ajc logo
X

Roswell makes no changes to employee benefits package

Roswell recently approved the city’s employee benefits package for plan year Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023. AJC FILE

Combined ShapeCaption
Roswell recently approved the city’s employee benefits package for plan year Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023. AJC FILE

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved the city’s employee benefits package for plan year Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 and approval of a one-year contract with UME/Gerber Life.

Medical plans for city employees are currently administered by HealthEZ using Cigna and PHCS Physician and ancillary networks. A pharmacy plan is administered by MaxorPlus and stop loss coverage for the city’s self-funded health plan is through Underwriting Management Experts (UME)/Gerber Life.

This year’s benefits package will remain the same with no changes to plan offerings and no increase in employee premiums.

Additional benefit options are secured under a rate guarantee through UNUM. These benefits include dental, vision, life and disability, voluntary life, voluntary accident and critical illness.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson speaks at a press conference at police headquarters following the Atlanta City Council's approval of a new 85-acre public safety training center. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Among U.S. police foundations, Atlanta is an outlier3h ago
United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Bobby Christine speaks during a Public Safety Committee joint meeting at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta on Monday, January 27, 2020. (ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER

Fulton grand jury seeks testimony of Trump-appointed prosecutor
15h ago
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit
3h ago
Mystery surrounds attack of new father on popular Roswell walking trail

New father placed on ventilator after attack at Roswell park walking trail
15h ago
Mystery surrounds attack of new father on popular Roswell walking trail

New father placed on ventilator after attack at Roswell park walking trail
15h ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer after beating South Carolina 40-13 in September 2021 in Athens. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Weekend Predictions: Georgia wins big, Georgia Tech and Falcons lose
16h ago
The Latest
Volunteers with the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy reinforcing a trail. COURTESY CHATTAHOOCHEE NATIONAL PARK CONSERVANCY

Credit: custom

Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy needs your enthusiasm
1h ago
Alpharetta staying ahead of traffic signal maintenance
16h ago
Sandy Springs Society awards $263,300 to 32 nonprofits
20h ago
Featured
Enjoy rides, fair food, games and more at the Gwinnett County Fair.

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
21h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
22h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top