Roswell makes no changes to employee benefits package

The Roswell City Council recently approved the city’s employee benefits package for plan year Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 and approval of a one-year contract with UME/Gerber Life.
Medical plans for city employees are currently administered by HealthEZ using Cigna and PHCS Physician and ancillary networks. A pharmacy plan is administered by MaxorPlus and stop loss coverage for the city’s self-funded health plan is through Underwriting Management Experts (UME)/Gerber Life.
This year’s benefits package will remain the same with no changes to plan offerings and no increase in employee premiums.
Additional benefit options are secured under a rate guarantee through UNUM. These benefits include dental, vision, life and disability, voluntary life, voluntary accident and critical illness.
About the Author
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution