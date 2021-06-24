Roswell launches dog photo contest as part of clean up pet waste campaign

The “Rule #1 is Pick Up #2” pet waste campaign is part of Roswell’s stormwater management plan to help improve water quality in local streams.

Three of Roswell’s streams (Hog Waller Creek, Willeo Creek, and Big Creek) are below state standards for bacteria levels, mostly due to dog waste. Over time, bacteria and harmful nutrients from pet waste are carried into streams by rain and stormwater, polluting ponds and streams. A high concentration of bacteria in streams increases the risk for illness and disease in both humans, pets, and wildlife.