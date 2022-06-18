Roswell launches 2022 pet waste cleanup campaign

It’s that time of year again when Roswell wants to remind pet owners that picking up dog waste is better for clean water, healthy people and happy neighbors.
To make the process fun, the city has launched the 2022 version of their “Rule #1 is Pick Up #2″ campaign. Your canine can be a star, just like last year’s winners by taking the pledge and summiting your pup’s best photo.
The pledge is simple. Pet owners promise to clean up their dog waste, especially at home where we often forget. Since the same streams our yards feed into ultimately become our drinking water, proper disposal of pet waste helps keep the water supply safer for everyone.
According to the city’s website, “Unlike cow manure that is processed and used as fertilizer, dog waste is high in nitrogen and phosphorus and can burn yellow spots in grass if left on a lawn. The same goes for other parts of your yard and passive parks with woods and open spaces; pet waste pollutes forests, meadows, and your landscaped gardens.”
Learn more and take the pledge: www.RoswellGov.com/PetWaste.
