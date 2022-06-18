Roswell launches 2022 pet waste cleanup campaign

To make the process fun, the city has launched the 2022 version of their “Rule #1 is Pick Up #2″ campaign. Your canine can be a star, just like last year’s winners by taking the pledge and summiting your pup’s best photo.

The pledge is simple. Pet owners promise to clean up their dog waste, especially at home where we often forget. Since the same streams our yards feed into ultimately become our drinking water, proper disposal of pet waste helps keep the water supply safer for everyone.