ajc logo
X

Roswell launches 2022 pet waste cleanup campaign

The winners of Roswell's 2021 “Rule #1 is Pick Up #2” campaign are Bubba, Pi and Kingsley. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

Combined ShapeCaption
The winners of Roswell's 2021 “Rule #1 is Pick Up #2” campaign are Bubba, Pi and Kingsley. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago

It’s that time of year again when Roswell wants to remind pet owners that picking up dog waste is better for clean water, healthy people and happy neighbors.

To make the process fun, the city has launched the 2022 version of their “Rule #1 is Pick Up #2″ campaign. Your canine can be a star, just like last year’s winners by taking the pledge and summiting your pup’s best photo.

The pledge is simple. Pet owners promise to clean up their dog waste, especially at home where we often forget. Since the same streams our yards feed into ultimately become our drinking water, proper disposal of pet waste helps keep the water supply safer for everyone.

According to the city’s website, “Unlike cow manure that is processed and used as fertilizer, dog waste is high in nitrogen and phosphorus and can burn yellow spots in grass if left on a lawn. The same goes for other parts of your yard and passive parks with woods and open spaces; pet waste pollutes forests, meadows, and your landscaped gardens.”

Learn more and take the pledge: www.RoswellGov.com/PetWaste.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Two Georgia high school graduates to compete in National High School Musical Theatre...
Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
14h ago
On Father’s Day, let me tell you about my dad
17h ago
Trump-Raffensperger call was just one stunning event that day
Trump-Raffensperger call was just one stunning event that day
USA Today removes 23 stories from UGA grad over ‘fabricated’ quotes
The Latest
Roswell Fire to debut new fire truck
1h ago
Fulton County Schools holding job fair June 25
17h ago
Roswell to consider new car wash
19h ago
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top