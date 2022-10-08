Roswell hoping for grant to fund glass recycling trailers

Roswell will be applying to The Glass Recycling Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, for a grant to purchase glass recycling trailers.
The GRF’s mission is to promote preservation of the environment by supporting and promoting effective glass recycling efforts. Their grant program is intended to increase glass recovery, diversion from landfills and to connect glass generators with end-markets.
If the grant request is approved, Roswell’s Environmental/Public Works Department will purchase a hydraulic dump recycling trailer to place on East Alley and/or West Alley for businesses to dispose of glass. Each trailer is expected to cost between $8,000 and $10,000.
Roswell will own the trailers and the EPW Department will operate and service the trailers as a pilot program. EPW will assess the program to see if a larger effort might be sustainable. The pilot program will not last longer than 12 months.
The total GRF grant award will not exceed 50% of project or $20,000 whichever is less.
Strong preference is given to applicants with a third-party match of 25% or more of the total project. Due to this strong preference, EPW will be reaching out to one or more non-profits for partnership.
