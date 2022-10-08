Roswell hoping for grant to fund glass recycling trailers

The GRF’s mission is to promote preservation of the environment by supporting and promoting effective glass recycling efforts. Their grant program is intended to increase glass recovery, diversion from landfills and to connect glass generators with end-markets.

If the grant request is approved, Roswell’s Environmental/Public Works Department will purchase a hydraulic dump recycling trailer to place on East Alley and/or West Alley for businesses to dispose of glass. Each trailer is expected to cost between $8,000 and $10,000.