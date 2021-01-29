Roswell hopes to secure funding for after school program

The Roswell City Council recently agreed to apply for a $122,155 AmeriCorps grant from Georgia Serves (formerly the Georgia Commission for Service and Volunteerism) to fund part-time tutors and an after-school program providing additional support to underserved Roswell youth during the 2021-2022 academic year. The program is completing the first grant cycle and is in the process of applying for a three-year renewal.
The project will support the continuing AmeriCorps focus on education. In partnership with STAR House, the Roswell AmeriCorps After School Project members support early literacy proficiency, homework assistance, assistance with STEM activities, and health and wellness programming for participating at-risk students from five schools.
In a separate action, the council reclassified $3,400 to hire a consultant to help draft an evaluation plan for the AmeriCorps After School Project.