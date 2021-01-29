Roswell hopes to secure funding for after school program

The project will support the continuing AmeriCorps focus on education. In partnership with STAR House, the Roswell AmeriCorps After School Project members support early literacy proficiency, homework assistance, assistance with STEM activities, and health and wellness programming for participating at-risk students from five schools.

In a separate action, the council reclassified $3,400 to hire a consultant to help draft an evaluation plan for the AmeriCorps After School Project.