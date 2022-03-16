Roswell honors 99-year-old Navy veteran who helped launch D-Day rockets

Bernard’s job on his ship was to “was to maintain maps, calculate targets for ... rockets and steer the ship during times of battle,” the proclamation reads.

He was essential in “the launching of the rockets at critical land targets to destroy enemy strongholds before the Allied soldiers stormed the beaches,” the proclamation continued.

With family members present, Bernard received a standing ovation after the reading of the statement. He arrived at the event with a police escort of two motorcycles and two patrol cars.

“This is certainly a wonderful pleasure for me to be with you today and I never expected it,” Bernard told the crowd. “I love the people of Roswell very, very much.”

Caption During a Roswell City Council meeting, Mayor Kurt Wilson presented Edward G. Bernard with a city proclamation naming him an "esteemed veteran of Roswell." Bernard is standing with his walker. Also, pictured are Mayor Kurt Wilson, Joe Baker, Bernard's son-in-law; and the honoree's children, daughters Jeannette, Carmen and Edward A. Bernard. Photo courtesy City of Roswell. Credit: Courtesy City of Roswel

After receiving the proclamation, resident Russell led the audience in singing “Anchors Aweigh.”

Bernard received the honor on his 62nd wedding anniversary, son-in-law Joe Baker said. Bernard’s wife Gloria died two years ago, Baker added.

Bernard served nearly four years in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1946 with multiple honors including the WWII Victory Medal, European–African–Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Asiatic–Pacific Campaign Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

The Vermont native and his wife, Gloria, spent many years in Peru, Baker said, adding that Bernard was a respected educator there and spent years studying and researching linguistics and ethnology.

Baker, who is married to Bernard’s daughter Carmen, said he and Bernard occasionally go to their favorite pub, Mac McGee, on Canton Street, where staff has designated a personal booth for the Navy veteran.

“He has one drink,” Baker said. “We talk about life. He is a very humble guy.”